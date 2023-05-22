Who Is Tracy Vanderhulst? Former California ‘Teacher of The Year’ Busted for $ex With 16-year-old Student

Today in this article we are going to investigate a viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear all the questions through this article. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Tracey Vanderhulst is a teacher busted after having s** with a 16-year-old student many are wondering if she’s married. American school teacher Tracey Vanderhulst was charged with statutory rape on Thursday, 18 May 2023. Tracey Vanderhulst is an American schoolteacher who was arrested in May 2023 for raping a 16-year-old student many want to know if is she married? The answer to Tracy Vanderhulst’s marriage is yes, she got married in 2007 to her husband, Justin Vanderhulst, with whom she has two children.

Who Is Tracy Vanderhulst?

Vanderhulst is 38 years old. She was born in the United States of America in 1985. She is a math teacher. She is a teacher in Yucaipa High School when she was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a minor. Vanderhulst had been a teacher at the school since 2013. Tracy Vanderhulst is accused of having s*x with a 16-year-old student. On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Vanderhulst was charged with statutory rape following an investigation into allegations of having sex with a minor. Police did not say when or where the two allegedly had sex, but the victim was said to be a 16-year-old student at Yukipa High School.

Vanderhulst was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino with bail set at $30,000. “Investigators and the Uquipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation of this matter,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.