Who Is Tyler Griffin? Colorado Woman Falls From Times Square Hotel Roof

The breaking news is coming from Colorado a girl died after jumping from a hotel roof. In this case, also a Colorado man was arrested after his girlfriend jumps from the hotel. This news is circulating on the internet. This news is on every news channel headline. The girl was jumped from a Times Square hotel. This news is getting a lot of attention on the internet. The girl died after jumping from the hotel’s roof. People are searching for this news in huge quantities on various social media. In this case, a man was arrested. If you want to know the full information regarding this news so read the full article till the end.

It is s very sad news that a girl died after a fight with her boyfriend. The girl’s boyfriend’s name is Tyler Griffin. He is 24 years old. The case is that a girl jumps from a Times Square hotel after a fight with her boyfriend Tyler Griffin. We tell you that the girl is no more she died on the spot after jumping from the hotel’s roof. The girl was 20 years old. They are both from Manhattan, New York City. She died after arguing with her boyfriend. The man who was fighting with his 20-year-old girlfriend also hurt her 8-month-old daughter.

Who Is Tyler Griffin?

As per reports, he has been taken into police custody. The Times Square hotel’s manager called to police after this incident. The police reached that hotel around 10:27 p.m. where they find that 20 years girl in critical condition. According to the sources, the girl died after jumping from the hotel her name is still not been revealed yet. Both couples were from Littleton, Colorado. An eyewitness hears the violent inner couple’s room. After that, the eyewitness informed the police. According to the police, the girl who died was punched by her boyfriend. Her boyfriend punched him several times on her face and other body part.

According to the sources, many people watched Griffen when he pulled her daughter’s arm into the corridor. At the same time, a woman started shouting “Do not hurt the girl” to Griffen. After, a big fight the girl found a way to the roof and jumped from there. Further, a statement given by a hotel guest name Yumna Khan said” I heard shouting voice. The shouting voice was like a gunshot. And I was almost scared after hearing this voice. When I come from my room I saw a girl’s body. It makes me so scared. And then I found a lot of police in the hotel. The Griffen was scheduled in court on Wednesday. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.