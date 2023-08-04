Who is William Lowe? 78-year-old Florida Man Allegedly Stuffed Wife’s Remains into 3 Suitcases

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that a 78-year-old man has been arrested after his wife’s remains were found inside the three suitcases floating near Delray Beach, Florida. A 78-year-old man has been identified as William Lowe Jr. Recently the news has come on the internet It went viral on social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as lots of people are very shocked. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

William Lowe killed her wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80. The man was arrested on Wednesday and accused of first-degree murder and abusing a dead body. According to the report, police stated they got a 911 call on July 21 about a doubtful item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach near the 1000 block of Palm Trail. When the police reached the location they discovered a suitcase with human remains and rocks inside. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is William Lowe?

Two other bags and tote bags with more remains have been found nearby. The tote bag contained Fontes’ head, which had a gunshot injury, police stated. A handbag was also found with an ashtray and string that matched the ones used to tie the suitcases and the bag. Police used dental records and an airport barcode sticker on one of the suitcases to identify Fontes, who was initially from Brazil. They also discharged a revamped photo of her face to the people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The Detectives believe Lowe murdered his wife sometime between 21 July and then dumped her body parts in the water. Detectives also said believed suitcases were placed sometime between 17 July and 20 July. They discovered blood Splatter in the couple's flat and on a dock ladder near where one of the suitcases was discovered. When police asked the suspect on 31 July 2023. He asserted his wife was in Brazil for three weeks but could not provide any information about her travel. Currently, police are doing an investigation the incident.