Elaine and Rodney Helman: Dayton Couple Killed in Shootout Wanted to Go ‘By Suicide By Cop’

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the couple as 51-year-old Elaine Helman and her husband Rodney Helman, 54. They were shot and killed by the police and the couple lost their lives at Miami Valley Hospital. This incident occurred on Wednesday, 2 August 2023. The couple was involved in a multi-hour standoff involving state troopers and multiple other law enforcement agents after a situation that started in Madison County, west of Columbus. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they want to know the complete information about the news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Elaine and Rodney Helman

As per the report, On Wednesday at around 1 a.m., London police attempted to pull over a minivan for not having taillights of the appropriate registration. The van originally pulled over, Chief Glenn Nicol told, but then drove away on U.S. 42 from the officer with a male and female inside. The officer chased the van, which stopped at the TA Travel Center in the U.S. 42 where authorities caught the couple now understood to be the Helmans, getting out of the van. A London officer tried to use a stun gun on them but failed. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Nicol blamed Rodney Halman for pointing the firearm at the officer but stated he did not shoot it. Authorities discovered a live round at the location, which they say pointed the gun was loaded. While the truck stopped, the couple climbed into an open tractor-trailer cab without a trailer attached. They fled in a stolen cab along with the driver of the truck. As the couple fled the truck stop, a London police cruiser was hit, although no officers were injured.