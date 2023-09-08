Who Is Xhavier Zeke and Felipe Patricio? Two Men Arrested for kidnapping Texas Couple

The shocking news that we are about to share with you is that a Texas couple who were forcefully taken from their home at gunpoint with their five children watching has since returned home safe. Two men, Xhavier Zeke Martinez, 29, and Felipe Patricio Valdez, 40, have been charged in connection with the home invasion. They both were picked up from San Antonio Police headquarters in handcuffs Thursday afternoon and were taken away in the back of police squad cars. The arrest comes just hours before a press conference was scheduled to discuss the incident. Continue to read the whole article carefully for not to miss any details.

According to the police report, detectives worked all night trying to locate the couple who had their family ripped apart in such a brutal way. The couple, who police haven’t named yet for safety reasons, were taken away in a white SUV in front of their home in Mission Bell at around 6:00 in the morning on Wednesday. The couple was at home when multiple people came in with guns and took them away. It was a targeted abduction. It wasn’t a random act of violence. These people didn’t just randomly select a house. This was a targeted attack on this family. Swipe down and continue to read the article.

Who Is Xhavier Zeke and Felipe Patricio?

The accused went to the residential neighborhood in San Antonio on Wednesday morning, September 13. A 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were held hostage for several hours at another home in San Antonio before a SWAT team stormed the property and rescued the couple. Samantha Esquivel Zuniga and her husband, Ricky Zuniga were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released on Thursday. The motive for the attack has not yet been released, nor has the nature of the suspect’s relationship with the victims. Let’s read the whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

The police did not disclose whether the couple were bound or restrained in any manner, nor did they disclose the number of individuals present in the residence at the time of the hostage-taking. The children reported that their parents were abducted by unidentified suspects who put them into a white SUV and drove away. The police stated that Martinez had a warrant out for his arrest on suspicion of homicide, evasion, and interference with public duties, but did not provide further information on those charges or Valdez’s criminal record. Stay with our site for the latest news updates