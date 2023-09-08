England Hwy Crash: 1 Fighting For Life After Horror Accident On West of Brisbane

An accident on the New England Highway has led to multiple critically injured people. Good Day Readers. Today a horrific news has come from England stating that an accident on the New England Highway near Toowoomba, specifically in Merritts Creek, has led to the involvement of several critically injured individuals. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. A crash near Toowoomba at Merritts Creek on the New England Highway has resulted in multiple critical patients, with two additional individuals sustaining serious injuries and subsequently being airlifted to the hospital.





A tragic incident has occurred on the New England Hwy near Toowoomba, where one individual is feared to have lost their life. Additionally, two individuals who sustained serious injuries were airlifted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Merritts Creek, which prompted paramedics to respond around 11.20am on Friday. The Queensland Ambulance Service reported treating “multiple critical patients” at the scene. Subsequently, two helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of Mount Luke Rd and the New England Hwy to transport the two critically injured patients to the hospital.

England Hwy Crash

An ambulance has transported one patient in a serious condition to Toowoomba Hospital, while there is significant concern for the well-being of another individual. Both directions of the highway have been temporarily closed, and emergency services are advising commuters to steer clear of the area if feasible.



