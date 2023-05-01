Who Is Yashasvi Jaiswal and His Religion: Meet His Brother Tejasvi Jaiswal Wiki-Bio

Here we are talking about a very famous personality, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and about his family. People are very excited to know about his early life and his religion. Yashasvi Jaiswal is an Indian professional cricketer. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and also he is a left-handed batsman. He is very popular in India. Everyone knows him. His news is circulating on the internet. His fans and his loving person are very lean to know about him. His news is on every social media. If you want to know about Yashasvi Jaiswal and about his religion so, read the full article till the end. Let’s read in detail.

A well-known Indian cricketer, Yashasvi Jaiswal is an Indian professional cricketer. His full name is Yashasvi Bhupendra Kumar Jaiswal. He was born on December 28, 2001. He was born in Suriyawan, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. Further, he plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. According to the sources, in 2019, Jaiswal is the youngest cricketer in the world who scores a List A double century. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and a left-handed batsman. He was signed up by the Rajasthan Royals for 24 million, at the 2020 IPL tournament.

Who Is Yashasvi Jaiswal?

According to the sources, basically, Yashasvi Jaiswal follows the Hindu religion. He is very addicted to Indian culture. Indian culture and the Hindu religion may not personally impact his career as a cricketer. His mother Kanchan Jaiswal is a housewife and his father Bhupendra Jaiswal is an owner of a small hardware store. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very hardworking person and very a kind nature boy. He always knows his responsibility. At a young age, he was very passionate about cricket. Further, at the young of 14, he starts to receive training. Further, he did various jobs to finance his training expenses.

Yashasvi has two sisters and one older brother. His older brother’s name is Tejasvi Jaiswal. Further, Tejasvi is also a trained cricketer. At a young age, both have a passion for cricket. At a young age, both brothers were used to play cricket. They both play cricket together in their local gali. Further, on their Instagram account bio Tejasvi has narrated himself as a professional cricketer. But he has not mentioned more information regarding his cricket line. According to the sources, if talk about the net worth of Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023 is $1.5 million. His popularity was in increased in India when he starts to play in various teams in domestic cricket tournaments.