Who killed Corey Wieneke? Murder of Iowa bartender Corey Wieneke on ‘Dateline’

If there is anything more harmful than knowing that a loved one was killed, it is likely discovering that the case has stayed unsolved for years and the assassin is yet to be caught. The infamous case of a bartender from West Liberty, Lowa, is one such example. When Corey Wieneke's murder news came it left the town in shock as he was just 22 years old at that time. He was a beloved person and no one would even imagine him becoming the victim of such a heinous crime.

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ will return to its iconic episode ‘The Black Candle Confession’ to investigate this case that has gone unsolved for decades. Corey Wieneke was a young man who had a dream of becoming a barkeeper at his family-run bar Wink’s Bar & Grill and had been spending a satisfied and peaceful life with his fiancee, Jody Hotz. He was a football star in his high school. He was a wonderful person who was known for his kind nature. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who killed Corey Wieneke?

As per the report, the entire town was left shocked when he was discovered dead inside his residence by the lady who had been going to be his wife soon. Corey Wieneke’s body was discovered on 14 October 2019 in the bedroom at an odd time as those were his working hours at the bar. Upon finding the victim’s body his fiancee, Jody Hotz called the police. Later, the report revealed that somebody had ferociously hit him on the head and the killing weapon was suspected to be an aluminium baseball bat. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The weapon was soon discovered on the side of the road and the blood stains on it matched Wieneke’s. However, the absence of fingerprints left the inquiry team confused with no leads. The inquiry team was out of suspects until they landed on Annette Cahill then Hazen who was brought in for a statement as somebody had seen her and Weineke have an argument on the day of the murder. She revealed it was only an ex-lover spat over Wieneke being with another lady when Cahill had been in an open s*xual connection with him.

Reportely, it was only later that a lady came forward with an admission that put Cahill on the list of suspects more than 25 years after Wieneke's murder. This resulted in the belief of Cahil as his murderer and she got 50 years in jail for second-degree murder.