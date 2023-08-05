Why Was Kai Cenat Arrested? YouTuber Kai Cenat faces Legal Charges at New York City’s

Recently the Kai Cenat name has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platfroms because of his arrest news. Kai Cenat is a very famous American Youtuber. Since his name came on the internet many people have been very shocked and now they are very curious to know about him and why he was arrested. A famous Youtuber Kai’s declaration on social media that he will be allocating free PS5s caused a riot situation at Union Square. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the scheduled giveaway of Playstation, Kai Cenat in New York, but event shifted violet as soon as pictures and videos appeared showing individuals battling and some throwing fire extinguishers at one another in the downtown Manhattan area. Reportely, police said, around 12 people have suffered wounds, while many NYPD authorities tried to take the condition under control at 5 p.m., on Friday, 4 August 2023. Since the news came on the internet lots of people have very stunned and currently, this news is gaining huge attention from the people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Kai Cenat Arrested?

The NYPD issued an advisory and tweeted ” Due to police action, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park and use alternate ways. Expect the police presence in the area and residual traffic uncertainties. As per the police, around 2000 people showed up at New York’s Union Square after Twitch superstar Kai Cenat declared that he’ll be providing away fans free PS5s. The number ballooned and soon there was chaos everywhere. The 21-year-old influencer a popular streamer on Twitch with 5.5 million followers, was allegedly arrested. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, He declared the planned distribution with another streamer Fanum at 4 pm. Multiple videos went viral and showed people throwing objects and targeting building barricades. Cenat appeared from his SUV carrying a see-through box with PS5 written inside. He directed his followers towards a truck. About half the people walked towards the truck, but the rest followed the social media personality. Once the car reached 17th Street, it rolled quickly away from the commotion.