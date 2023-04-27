Who Was Alexa Bartell? 3 High School Seniors Arrested in Colorado Rock-throwing Attacks

Today we are going to share shocking news that is coming out let’s discuss this news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this matter and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Follow us till the end to know full details. Keep reading to know all the information about this matter. Three suspects were arrested overnight in connection with last week’s rock-throwing incident in Arvada that killed 20-year-old Alexa Barthel and injured others.

The suspect Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chick, and Zachary Kwak were arrested at their homes. Jefferson County officials say all those arrested are 18 years old and all face murder charges. He is a senior in high school. One attends Ralston Valley High School, one attends Standley Lake High School in Westminster, and the other attends an online school. He is likely to make his first court appearance on Thursday. Mark Koenig, Joseph Koenig’s father, was arrested Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. outside his residence for blocking a stability officer, as deputies asked Joseph Koing to speak to investigators at the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office in Golden. According to the arrest deposition, Mark Koing told deputies that interviews with his son could be conducted the next day, and when deputies tried to secure the residence for a search warrant, he attempted to go back inside the home.

Who Was Alexa Bartell?

Bartel, of Arvada, was killed late on April 19 when a rock hit her windshield while driving in the 10600 block of Indiana Street near the Jefferson County and Boulder County lines. His car went off the road and fell into the field. She was talking to a friend on the phone when she was hit and the phone went silent. Two other people were also injured in rock attacks earlier that night. Altogether seven vehicles were struck by what officials now describe as “large landscaping rocks”. The suspects are believed to have been in a moving vehicle when the rocks were thrown. The crime rush began shortly after 10 p.m. that night. Just north of Standley Lake, at the intersection of 100th Avenue and Sims Street in Westminster. The last attack happened about 2 miles away and about 45 minutes later.

He was the one who killed Bartel. Investigators say the perpetrators were driving a black 2016 Chevy Silverado. They say they are not sure whether Koenig, Karol-Chick, or Kwak was behind the wheel. Kelly said the arrest resulted from "cellphone device forensics and then supporting information from our public." She would not elaborate on the forensic evidence but said more than 300 tips came up during the investigation. Initially, the sheriff's office said Bartel's family was scheduled to speak about the tragedy on Wednesday afternoon, but that news conference was canceled. Kelly said the family was grateful to learn of the arrest.