Who Was Aparna Kumari? IOCL Senior Manager Jumps Off Unity Building Explained!

We are sharing with you a piece of sad news from Bengaluru where a woman committed suicide. A woman named Aparna Kumari, who was 40 years old was the senior manager of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). The incident happened on Thursday evening around 7 pm. It is through reports that a woman jumped off from the third floor of the Unity building near BBMP head office. Go through the whole incident to know more.

The case has been filed at SJ Park police station. The investigations of the case revealed that the victim Aparna Kumari was a resident of Victoria Layout in Ashok Nagar and has two children as told by colleagues. Police have recovered a suicide note in her diary, which is not revealed by the police yet. As per the sources, the woman was suffering from depression and was stressed for many days. Her colleagues were not at all aware that she was going to take this extreme step. An office staff Prem who witnessed when she jumped off the window was in great shock.

Who Was Aparna Kumari?

When an office staff saw her trying to jump from the window, he tried to rescue her by grabbing her hand and pulling her back but in no time, an unbelievable incident happened which shocked the office staff. The woman was instantly rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead as jumping from the third floor caused so many injuries that she can’t be saved. The police seized her mobile phone and also recorded the statements of all the staff members. DCP of SJ Park police station also told that woman recently got transferred from Bengaluru to Odisha.

The woman has left her two children behind. The complete information about her family has not been recovered yet. The police are also investigating her residence area too but have revealed anything yet. The children are in trauma and in feelings of terror as per the sources. The incident has put IOCL company in question. The woman was the senior manager of the company and was well-educated hence her colleagues are horrified at how she can take such an extreme step. Further investigations would reveal the real cause behind taking this step by her. We will get back to you as soon as we got the whole information. stay tuned…….