Who Was Chris Van Houten? NYASP President Chris Van Houten Passes Away

Good day, Today a news has come stating that the President of NYASP, Chris Van Houten, has passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Respected school psychologist and President of the New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP), Chris Van Houten, has passed away after courageously battling cancer. The passing of Chris Van Houten represents a significant loss for the educational community. Recognized for his compassionate demeanor and visionary leadership, he held a special place in the hearts of those within NYASP. Dedicating his life to championing well-being in the educational community, Van Houten made a substantial impact through his role as a school psychologist at Malone Central School District.

Who Was Chris Van Houten?

