State Highway 30 Crash, 1 Dead Near Lake Okataina, East Of Rotorua

One died after a crash on State Highway 30, near Lake Okataina, east of Rotorua. Good day, Today news has come stating that a fatality was reported following a crash on State Highway 30, near Lake Okataina, east of Rotorua. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 at Okataina this afternoon, one person has lost their life. Emergency services responded to the incident between Curtis Rd and Lake Okataina Rd around 2.30 pm. According to a police spokesperson, the vehicle, carrying three people, rolled during the accident. Regrettably, one individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the two others involved sustained minor injuries.

State Highway 30 Crash

The road closure is in effect as the Serious Crash Unit conducts its investigation, with expectations for reopening within the hour. In response to the incident, a spokesperson from Hato Hone St John mentioned the deployment of two ambulances, one helicopter, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager to the scene. As per the spokesperson, the ambulance provided treatment to two patients with minor injuries and is currently transporting them to Rotorua Hospital. Police recommended that road users anticipate delays or opt for an alternative route.



