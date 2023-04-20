Who was David Boxer? Former Long-Serving Director and Chief Curator Dies at 71

Here we share information about David Boxer, who died in 2017. David Boxer Was 71 years old. How did David Boxer die or who is he? Many people have been asking questions related to him. He was an avid Photographer. when we talk about his wife, his wife’s name is Anna J. Stanley. She was more than 40 years. But due to some reason, they both separate from each other. In 2000, on May 11 they both signed the final divorce decree. She died on November 10, 2014. Meanwhile, in the following sections of this column, we have discussed all the aspects of this headline. All the queries related to this news headline will be responded to. Kindly stick with this page and must go through the following section. Swipe down the page.

David Boxer was born in St. Andrew in 1946. David Boxer was 71 years old. He was the chief curator of the National Gallery of Jamaica in Kingston, a long-serving director, and a well-known art historian. He had cancer. After fighting for a long time, he died due to cancer. Moreover, in 2013 he retired from the museum. For the exhibition, David Boxer prepared an essay for the catalog of the work of the Jamaican self-taught artist John Dunkley. hile people know him as a thinker, teacher, working artist, and author. He also made collages, mixed-media installations, and paintings.

Who was David Boxer?

David Boxer was born in the southeastern. He was a very successful person and very hardworking. David Boxer was a kind nature person. In the mid of 1970s, he became the director and chief curator of the still-young National Gallery. According to the reports, he went on to write about his mother’s art. Further in his own art, he was very inspired by Bacon’s psychologically intense, Semi -abstract figurative imagery. He was a self-taught artist. His art is very famous. Before returning from Jamaica, he lectured at George Mason University in 1975.

He was very passionate about his art. He was one of the most eminent and influential art scholars. Further, he was an art collector. His Jamaican art is very popular. His art growth from 230 to 2,000 works today. He gave many donations to the collection. Some major donations such as the Aaron and Marjorie Matalon Collection in 1999 and The A.D. Scott Collection. He was the most noted authority on Jamaican art. The sad news about him is that he died at the age of 71. May his soul rest in peace.