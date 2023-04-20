DC vs KOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Match 28

Hello, all the crickets match lovers here we are sharing the exciting news that one of the best and most popular TATA IPL leagues is coming back with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are very famous and they have an amazing fan following. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite team in the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the DC vs KOL match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played on Thursday. Now all the players are very outstanding and they are ready to give tough competition to opposite teams. Delhi Capitals will take on KOL in TATA IPL at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Delhi, IN is hazed and there are 14% chances of precipitation during the game. Now fanatics are very keen to know about the match as they are very curious to know about match details like date, day, lineup, venue, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL)

Day: Thursday

Date:20th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11: 1. David Warner(C), 2. Mitchell Marsh, 3. Yash Dhull, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Axar Patel, 6. Aman Khan, 7. Lalit Yadav, 8. Abhishek Porel(WK), 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), 2. Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), 3. Venkatesh Iyer, 4. Nitish Rana(C), 5. Rinku Singh, 6. Andre Russell, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Umesh Yadav, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very popular and they are to entertain their fans. This match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 20th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the match result then the DC team won 14 matches and the KOL team won matches. On the basis of the scoreboard the KOL, the team has more chances to win the match.