Who Was Ellen Goltzer Married To? ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Moved to Florida After Ending Her Marriage of 25 Years

12 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we will talk about Ellen Goltzer and also talk about her marital status because many are hitting the search engien to know who was she married to and why she moved to Florida after ending her marriage of 25 years. Recently, she revealed that she divorced her husband, Alan, and ran away to Florida three years before competing for love on the show. Her name is making headlines on the internet and it is creating a baffle among the fans or netizens. Let us discuss this in detail about this topic and also talk about herself in this article, so read it completely.

Who Was Ellen Goltzer Married To

Our sources have fetched a lot of details about this topic and we will try to cover all the details. Recently, “The Golden Bachelor” star Ellen Goltzer disclosed that she divorced her ex-husband and moved to Florida three years before appearing on the dating program. She shared a statement and revealed the details about this topic. As per the outlet, she divorced her husband and this news is gathering a lot of attention over the internet and social media pages. Several details are left to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Ellen Goltzer Married To?

According to a summary of their divorce filed in Nassau County, New York, She filed for divorce in 2018, and the final judgment was recorded in the system, making her a single lady in August 2018. However, there are no official records or evidence of thier divorces, it is like the divorce was amicable. The couple had been married and living together for 25 years. The pair are the parents of two sons, Jason and Lee. She relocated to Florida to retire and left New York after her divorce. Three years before appearing on the show, She purchased a home in April 2020 which is about 1,635-square-foot home and its current value is about $622,000.

If we talk about herself, she worked as a health teacher at Great Neck Middle School located in New York before retiring, and her yearly compensation is around $135, 867. She is currently 71 years old and she gained huge popularity as the star of “The Golden Bachelor”. In simple words, she divorced her husband three years ago in 2018 and her divorce news is getting attention because the US Sun has disclosed these details and it become a topic of discussion. Our sources continue to fetch more details and we will update our article soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

