BHA vs AJA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam UEFA Europa League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the UEFA Europa League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Brighton (BHA) and the other Ajax Amsterdam (AJA). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world. This match will take place at Falmer Stadium. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 a.m. on Friday 27 October 2023. Lots of people are waiting for this football and expressing thier excitement to enjoy this football match. Let us continue this article to learn about this match such as both teams, players, weather, prediction, and more.

Both of the teams played well in their last matches in this tournament and received a good response from the audience and viewers. As per the points table, both of the teams played two matches in this tournament. Brighton has received unwell responses from their previous matches by facing one loss, or one draw in the last matches. This team ranked last in the points table of Group B. Ajax Amsterdam has faced two draws in thier last matches of this tournament.

BHA vs AJA (Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam) Match Details

Match: Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam (BHA vs AJA)

tournament: UEFA Europa League

Date: Friday, 27th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

BHA vs AJA Venue: Falmer Stadium

BHA vs AJA (Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam) Starting 11

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Jason Steele, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Igor Julio, 4. James Milner, 5. Pascal Gross, 6. Solly March, 7. Kaoru Mitoma, 8. Simon Adingra, 9. Carlos Baleba, 10. Danny Welbeck, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira