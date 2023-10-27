Sports

BHA vs AJA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam UEFA Europa League

12 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the UEFA Europa League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Brighton (BHA) and the other Ajax Amsterdam (AJA). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world. This match will take place at Falmer Stadium. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 a.m. on Friday 27 October 2023. Lots of people are waiting for this football and expressing thier excitement to enjoy this football match. Let us continue this article to learn about this match such as both teams, players, weather, prediction, and more.

BHA vs AJA Live Score

Both of the teams played well in their last matches in this tournament and received a good response from the audience and viewers. As per the points table, both of the teams played two matches in this tournament. Brighton has received unwell responses from their previous matches by facing one loss, or one draw in the last matches. This team ranked last in the points table of Group B. Ajax Amsterdam has faced two draws in thier last matches of this tournament.

BHA vs AJA (Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam) Match Details

Match: Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam (BHA vs AJA)
tournament: UEFA Europa League
Date: Friday, 27th October 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
BHA vs AJA Venue: Falmer Stadium

BHA vs AJA (Brighton vs Ajax Amsterdam) Starting 11

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Jason Steele, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Igor Julio, 4. James Milner, 5. Pascal Gross, 6. Solly March, 7. Kaoru Mitoma, 8. Simon Adingra, 9. Carlos Baleba, 10. Danny Welbeck, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira

Ajax Amsterdam (AJA) Possible Starting 11 1.Jay Gorter, 2. Jorrel Hato, 3. Josip Sutalo, 4. Anton Gaaei, 5. Borna Sosa, 6. Kenneth Taylor, 7. Steven Berghuis, 8. Silvano Vos, 9. Branco van-den-Boomen, 10. Brian Brobbey, 11. Carlos Borges

If we talk about the points table, then neither of the teams has performed well in thier previous matches and it is hard to predict which team will face victory. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. Fans support thier favorite teams and expect that this football match will be most liked by the viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

