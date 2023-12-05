CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who Was Isabella de la Houssaye? A Legacy of Endurance and Courage Passed Away

1 hour ago
by Ricky Maurya

Lawrenceville, New Jersey’s beloved resident and mother-of-one, Isabella de la Hayse, has passed away after a long battle with stage IV lung cancer. She was 59 years old and is survived by her husband, David Crane, a Department of Energy executive, who confirmed the news on his social media page. Lawrenceville, New Jersey mourns the loss of Isabella De la Hayse, a beloved resident and business owner. She was a mother, wife, and endurance athlete who lived a full life despite battling lung cancer for years. Let’s continue to get more updates on this case.

Who Was Isabella de la Houssaye

Two years ago, she was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. Despite her illness, Isabella went on with her life. Climbing mountains and running marathons were just a few of the things she did. Her battle with cancer was just as much about her spirit as it was about her amazing athletic accomplishments. She was not only an athlete who competed in triathlons, but she also ran marathons, cyclo-crosses, and cross-country skiing. Despite her cancer, Isabella continued to compete in endurance events. One of her favorite events was the Riyadh Marathon. She and her little sister Ella raced together, finishing one hour apart. Swipe down for more details.

Who Was Isabella de la Houssaye?

Isabella de la Houssaye is survived by her husband David Crane and her five children. Isabella was a loving mother who took her children on adventures. As she struggled with lung cancer, her adventures took on a whole new meaning. Her family and friends, as well as the community that knew her, grieved for her passing. Isabella’s life and battle with cancer will be remembered for a long time to come. Her courage, resilience, and love of life will forever be remembered. Those who knew her will continue to be inspired by her story and will continue to share it in the years ahead. Continue with the reading for further details.

Isabella de la Houssaye nurtured her husband David Crane’s career in sustainability, raising his five children along the way as he rose to public and private energy sector leadership. In addition to managing renewable enterprises and overseeing federal infrastructure oversight, Crane attributes his success to Isabella’s unwavering partnership navigating everything that sustains his meteoric influence in the industry. Crane may be leaning on that same wisdom and strength that Isabella nurtured within him through decades of deep collaboration, through the ups and downs, and far too few good years in between.

