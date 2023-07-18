Who was Jailene Flores? Chicago Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend at Grocery Store

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a Chicago man has allegedly killed his girlfriend over an AirTag. The Chicago man has been identified as Armoni Henry. According to the report, Jailene Flores was shot many times and this tragic incident happened at her workplace. Recently the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are curious to know about the information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

When they came to the location on 13 July 2023, Thursday. Henry stated to have encountered the victim for seemingly removing a search device that he placed secretly. Local authority received a call reporting that an active shooter was at Mariano's grocery shop on West 95th Street in Evergreen Park, Illinois. The lady lost her life at the location and later she was as Flores. She also worked at the grocery store. After the shooting incident, police started the investigation of the matter without wasting time.

Who was Jailene Flores?

As we already said that the lady has been identified as a 21 years old Jailene Flores. She worked at a grocery shop called Mariano’s, where she has been killed by a Chicago man on 13 July 2023. The suspected shooter Armoni Henry is also 21 years old. He was arrested in relation to the shooting. On the basis of the court documents, Flores Showed up at work on Thursday and discovered 124 text messages from Henry reportedly threatening to kill her. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

It said that at 9 am, Henry was recorded on a surveillance camera entering the grocery shop. Prosecutors asserted that following Henry came inside, the duo then went to the employees-only room where the shots were fired. A manager testified to the police after identifying the suspect fleeing the scene. He reportedly ran away in a Ford Focus, which was tracked down through license plate readers.