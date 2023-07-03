Who Was Kylis Fagbemi? Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves 2 dead, 28 injured

Today we will investigate a piece of viral news that has come out. A 20-year-old man has died after as many as 30 people were shot in a brutal mass shooting at a Baltimore block party. An 18-year-old woman was also killed in the mass shooting. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for information over the Internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral information. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Kylis Fagbemi was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds on Sunday. July 2 when at least two suspects opened fire on a group of people at an unpermitted neighborhood block party in the Brooklyn community of south Baltimore. Baltimore police officers responded to the scene at around 12: 35 am after receiving multiple calls of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.

Who Was Kylis Fagbemi?

Officers found at least 30 people, ranging from the ages of 13 to 32 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. One 18-year-old teen, identified as Asliyah Gonzales, was pronounced dead at the scene while Fagbemi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. 19 people were brought to Medstar Harbour Hospital emergency room, where it was discovered to be suffering varying degrees of injury from gunshot wounds.

