Wichita nightclub Shooting: 8 People Shot, 2 Traumatically Injured in Old Town Shooting

Recently, a shooting incident happened in a nightclub that was attended by Mozzy and he was arrested. He is an American rapper and currently facing multiple controversies related to his arrest news. There are some videos and pictures also coming out related to this incident that is also gathering so much attention on the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are hitting search engine platforms to know more about this shooting incident, so we made an article. Here we shared the complete details about this shooting incident and also talk more related to himself, so read continuously and wholly.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, a shooting incident happened in a nightclub in which 9 people were involved leaving 7 shot and 2 trampled. Mozzy was also involved in this incident. After this incident, he was arrested in Wichita, Kansas in July 2022. Recently, he was released from prison in May after serving 10 months in prison. Now, it is shared that he is already in custody one more and now lots of people or users are curious to know more about this fire incident. After this incident, police began an investigation and arrested him.

Wichita nightclub Shooting

In the investigation, police arrested him and he pled guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of $55,000 was also charged. He was sentenced to the United States Penitentiary, Atwater. It is a high-security US federal prison. Let us know about himself, his complete name is Timothy Cornell Patterson but he is mostly known as Mozzy. He is an American rapper from Oak Park, Sacramento, California, United States. He was born on 24 June 1987 in Oak Park, Sacramento, California, U.S. and he is currently 36 years old.

He had attempted many events and shows. He is signed with many records such as CMG, Interscope Records, and Blackmarket Records. He is gaining popularity in recent days. He began rapping in 2004 under the name Lil Tim and is also famous by this name. This is not the first time that he went prison. He was also arrested many times by the Sacramento Police for possession crimes. He was arrested first arrested in 2005 and recently arrested last in 2022.