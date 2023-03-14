Who Was Lokendra Singh Kalvi? Kalvi Karni Sena Founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi Dies at 68

It is heartbreaking to announce that the founder of Karni Sena and Rajput Leader, Lokendra Singh Kalvi sadly passed away at the age of 68. The news of his passing was officially confirmed by his family on Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023. According to the sources, Lokendra Singh Kalvi suffered a cardiac arrest and took his last breath at a State-run hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He suffered a cardiac arrest late in the night and breathed his last. Our sources are trying to collect more details regarding to sudden passing of Lokendra Singh Kalvi who is no more between us.

As per the reports, Singh was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital for the last few days. Some of the sources say that he took his last breath on Monday night. Along with this, Lokendra Singh Kalvi was receiving treatment for a long time after suffering a brain stroke. The Superintendent of SMS Hospital, Dr Anchal Sharma said,” He was undergoing treatment in the hospital since June 2022 after suffering from a brain stroke”. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, his known ones and relatives are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Who Was Lokendra Singh?

A post on Twitter reads,” The sad news of the demise of Shri Lokendra Singh Ji Kalvi, founder and social leader of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, has been received. May God give place to the virtuous soul at the feet of Shri And give strength to the bereaved family. !! Om Shanti!!”.

Let us tell you that Lokendra Singh Kalvi was the founder patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which is a Jaipur-based organization known for The Organisation made headlines when the members of the organization thrashed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2018, on the sets of movie “Padmavati” for allegedly showing Rani Padmini played by Deepika Padukone in a “poor light”.

Kalvi was the son of former Rajasthan minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi who was Agriculture Minister in the Rajasthan Government during the period when Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was Chief Minister of the state. Later, Kalvi joined the congress in 2008 hoping to get a ticket from the party but the party didn’t announce him as a candidate. Before the 2014 election, he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). His father was a member of Parliament. His contribution to his community will be always appreciated. He will be always missed. #RIPLokendraSinghKalvi