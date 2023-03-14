Who Was Dick Fosbury? American High Jumper Dick Fosbury Passed Away at 76

One of the American high jumpers, who is considered one of the most dominant athletes in the history of track and field, Dick Fosbury has sadly passed away at the age of 76. As per his agent, Ray Schulte said on Monday that Dick Fosbury took his last breath on Sunday, March 12. At the age of 21, he changed the discipline of the high jump forever, thanks to his technique which is called the Fosbury Flop by him. Which involved using a curved run-up and leaping over the bar with the back arched. By using the Fosbury Flop technique, he earned the gold medal at the Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games when was a Oregan State University Student.

Since the news of the former high jump athlete was confirmed, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family members who just lost their beloved ones and going through a tough time. Fosbury’s agent, Ray Schulte wrote on Instagram,” It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of Lymphoma”.

Who Was Dick Fosbury?

He continued.” The Track & Field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, and Son Erich Fosbury, and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps of Hailey, Idaho, and Kristin Thompson”. Born as Richard Douglas Fosbury on March 6, 1947 in Portland, Oregon, US. He began experimenting with some new high-jumping techniques when he was just 16. He attended Medford High School. He also suffered some difficulties using the dominant high-jumping techniques.

During his career, he failed to finish his jump of five feet. The straddle or scissor jump were common techniques in this sport but when foam sheets were used to prevent players from falling, Fosbury used his new technique for the first time in front of the world stage. Later, to win the gold and completely alter the sport, the competitor established an Olympic record of 2.4 meters. He completed his graduation from the Oregan State University in 1972 with a Civil Engineering degree and was the co-owner of Galena Engineering.

Later in March 2008, it was found that Fosbury was diagnosed with stage-one Lymphoma. Unfortunately, the inspiring athlete has gone from this world leaving his community and loved ones devastated. Neither his family nor his agent announced the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. Dick Fosbury will be always remembered by his loved ones. Stay tuned with DEKHNEWS to know more details.