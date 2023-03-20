Who Was Munib Dar? Body Found in Search for Missing Canyoner in Blue Mountains

Recently the shocking incident has come on the internet that Munib Dar has passed away. Munib Dar’s body has been discovered in the blue mountain after a lengthy search by NSW officers. Recently this news has come on the internet and went viral on many social networking sites many people are very shocked by his incident. Now many people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the blue mountain accident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The body of the guy was located after a search in the Blue Mountains. On the basis of the report, Munib Dar’s body was found at around 5 pm on Sunday, 19 March 2023. Police Area Command obtained reports a canyoner had gone missing in the Wollangambe River, Mt Wilson and he was last seen at around 3 pm. Since the news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he will leave the world like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Munib Dar?

Munib Dar was 39 years old man who was last seen in Wollangambe River at Mount Wilson at around 3 pm Sunday and a search operation was launched. The man is believed to have been travelling with a group of people when he went missing. The father of one ran into danger on the Wollangambe Canyon 2 Track. His buddy tried to help him but he was not successful and left to find phone reception and call for help. Officers will leave the body at the scene overnight so they can try again the next day. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

It was a very painful and difficult time for the friends who were with the man at the time he got into trouble. As far as we know, NSW Police declared a report is going to be prepared for the Coroner. Earlier, Today reporter Gabrielle Boyle said situations were "very tough" to contend with. "We had very heavy fog, and drizzling rain. Since the news went out on social media lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic accident.