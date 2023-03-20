Who Was Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan? 58-year-old Runner Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car

A Mumbai-based technology company’s CEO passed away after being hit by a car. According to the sources, the victim of the case has been identified as Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan who lost her life after becoming a victim of the horrific incident that took place on the morning of Sunday, March 19, 2023. As per the reports, Rajalakshmi was the CEO of Altruist Technologies and the incident took place when she was jogging at Worli Sea Face after a speeding driver hit her on the morning of March 19, 2023. Now, the inquiry of the case has begun and police is trying to locate if there is any foul play.

Due to the incident, Rajalakshmi suffered a serious head injury and lost her life. After being hit by a speedy vehicle, it was reported that she was thrown several feet into the air. As per the police reports, the incident occurred when the accused of the case, Sumer Merchant, who was driving his Tata Nexon car and was going to drop his friends at Shivaji Park. The deceased was declared dead at the scene due to her major injuries. She had a beautiful family and she was living on the 7th floor of Balaji Garden Tower B, opposite Indian Gymkhana, Matunga East, along with her husband Vijay Ramakrishnan. The couple’s son is studying in London.

Who Was Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan?

Rajalakshmi’s husband Vijay had been working as a scientist in a private firm in Pune while Rajalakshmi was the CEO of Mumbai-based company Altruist Technologies. Now, the case has been registered under 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor vehicle Act against Sumer Merchant, who is 23 years old.

The reports say that Rajalakshmi left her house at around 5 AM for jogging and went to Mahalaxmi racecourse, where she joined other group members who always comes there to exercise and run. After completing their daily routine exercise, the couple left the racecourse. Vijat went towards Peddar Road for jogging while her wife Rajalakshmi decided to go back to her home.

Being a marathon addict, she decided to take a longer route to reach her home and took a Worli Sea Face route. The incident took place at around 06:20 AM. She recently participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. She had cited Ronald Rooks’ quote on her LinkedIn profile that reads,” I don’t run to add days to my life, I rum to add life to my days”.