Who Was Stephen K Amos? Unnamed TV Comedian Allegedly Drives Teen To Suicide

In this article, we are going to provide the details of the unnamed TV comedian that people are searching for online. People are searching online to know more about the unnamed TV comedians. The people are also searching online about the suicide case related to the unnamed TV comedian. Therefore, for the readers, we have provided information about the information of an unnamed TV comedian. Not only that, we are also going to provide details about the suicide case. The suicide case is going viral online and people are searching for it online. Therefore, keep reading through this article to know more.

The inquest heard that Ben Cowburn, an 18-year-old fashion student, killed himself in December 2010 shortly after claiming to have been groomed by an “unknown gay TV comedian”. Cowburn had told colleagues and family in the days before his suicide that the comedian had abused him, leaving him feeling “taken advantage of” and “humiliated”. Cowburn had committed suicide following an overdose of drugs. During the inquest, the comedian, who was referred to only as “Mr. X” to protect his identity, was accused of providing the teen with gifts before taking him to parties with a high demand for alcohol and drugs.

Who Was Stephen K Amos?

According to the investigation, the comedian would sneak up on Mr Cowburn and have sex with him regularly. He even convinced him to strip for a bunch of guys. Mr Cowburn moved to London from Truro, in Cornwall, to study at Fashion Retail Academy. He met the comedian in September 2009 and they started dating. Around the same time, his mum Sharon Cowburn found out that Ben had bumped into a famous face in a pub while out with friends. “He asked Ben if he could do some styling for him,” Sharon said. “Steve and I warned him to be careful because we were being so careful.”