MCFC vs NM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran AFC Champions League

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we have great news for football lovers. The AFC Champions League is going to begin thier tournament and the first match is going to be played between two teams Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Nassaji Mazandaran (NM). This match is set to begin at 07:30 pm on Monday 18 September 2023. It will take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. Lots of fans and people are waiting to watch and enjoy this match. So, continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

MCFC vs NM Live Score

Both teams had played various tournaments and now going to play the first match of this tournament. Meanwhile, it is the first head-to-head of both teams in this league and it will be most liked by the fans and the viewers. Both teams have strong and active players in thier teams who will give thier best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it. Previous gameplays of both teams received a good response and won the hearts of fans and the audience at the stadium.

MCFC vs NM (Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran) Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran (MCFC vs NM)
Tournament: AFC Champions League
Date: Monday, 18th September 2023
Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)
MCFC vs NM Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

MCFC vs NM (Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran) Starting 11

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Phurba Lachenpa, 2. Mehtab Singh, 3. Rahul Bheke, 4. Akash Mishra, 5. Valpuia, 6. Bipin-Singh Singh, 7. Lalengmawia, 8. Alberto Noguera Ripoll, 9. Lallianzuala Chhangte, 10. Greg Stewart, 11. Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz

Nassaji Mazandaran (NM) Possible Starting 11 1.Rashid Mazaheri, 2. Amir Houshmand, 3. Amir Mehdi Janmaleki, 4. Amirhossein Samdaliri, 5. Ehsan Hosseini, 6. Farshid Esmaeili, 7. Hossein Zamehran, 8. Jose Antonio Delgado Villar, 9. Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati, 10. Mohammadreza Abbasi, 11. Mohammad Reza Azadi

The first match of this tournament is going to be live telecast on Sports 18 Network where the fans can easily enjoy this superb upcoming match. Both team players are fine and no one of them is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. Lots of people are excited to enjoy this match because it is the first match of this match. It is not easy to determine which team will win this match but everything will be clear after this match. The weather is clear and good and there is no chance of rain on the match day. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports and the latest news topics.

