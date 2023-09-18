MCFC vs NM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran AFC Champions League

Here, we have great news for football lovers. The AFC Champions League is going to begin thier tournament and the first match is going to be played between two teams Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Nassaji Mazandaran (NM). This match is set to begin at 07:30 pm on Monday 18 September 2023. It will take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. Lots of fans and people are waiting to watch and enjoy this match. So, continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both teams had played various tournaments and now going to play the first match of this tournament. Meanwhile, it is the first head-to-head of both teams in this league and it will be most liked by the fans and the viewers. Both teams have strong and active players in thier teams who will give thier best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it. Previous gameplays of both teams received a good response and won the hearts of fans and the audience at the stadium.

MCFC vs NM (Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran) Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran (MCFC vs NM)

Tournament: AFC Champions League

Date: Monday, 18th September 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

MCFC vs NM Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

MCFC vs NM (Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran) Starting 11

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Phurba Lachenpa, 2. Mehtab Singh, 3. Rahul Bheke, 4. Akash Mishra, 5. Valpuia, 6. Bipin-Singh Singh, 7. Lalengmawia, 8. Alberto Noguera Ripoll, 9. Lallianzuala Chhangte, 10. Greg Stewart, 11. Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz