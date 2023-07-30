Why John Shively Arrested: Wisconsin Man Charged With First-Degree Intentional Homicide

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you a man is arrested after he reportedly accepted to assert the life of his 25-year-old son while the duo had been fighting over the son’s demand for a meager amount of $2.50. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as many people are very saddened. Now many people are inquisitive to know the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Why John Shively Arrested

As per the Wisconsin State Journal, a criminal complaint revealed the extent of the “finances” over which the two guys had been battling. Zachary Shively had allegedly demanded that his father give him $2.50, but he had only $2 and what amounted to a little over 30 cents in charge. The outlet reports that the charge informed police that his son “kept beating” and that he required 25 cents more. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

64-year-old John Shively has been arrested and charged with murdering his son Zachary while the two engaged in a fight over money. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and the use of a dangerous weapon. John published a bond on 25 July 2023 and has a hearing scheduled for 1 August. Officers allegedly answered 22 June 2023 calls to a home at around 6:38 pm, police in Madison, Wisconsin stated in an happening report. “Upon appearance, an adult man was located dead inside a residence,” the incident report stated. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The police found a gun at the location and took who was then described as a ” person of interest” into custody without incident.” He supplied a report to investigators, stating he and the victim had been arguing over finances when the argument turned physical,” the incident report stated. John Shively allegedly stated that the fight involved more than just money. He said he owed taxes on his house and had dropped behind on mortgage and credit card payments and that the fight was about many bad decisions. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more information.