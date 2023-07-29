RWM vs GEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, RWD Molenbeek vs Genk Belgian Pro League

Here all the football lovers, we are sharing exciting news for you. One of the best Belgian Pro Leagues is coming back with two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between RWD Molenbeek vs Genk. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to win the match. This match is going to be very interesting and entertaining. Fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the RWM vs GEN match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as it will be more interesting and enjoyable. All the players are the very best and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Football game is very famous and people love to see matches. The Belgian Pro League match between RWD Molenbeek vs Genk will be played at Edmond Machtens-Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match like team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: RWD Molenbeek (RWM) vs Genk (GEN)

League: Belgian Pro League

Date: 30th July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Edmond Machtens-Stadion

RWD Molenbeek (RWM) Possible Playing 11:1.Theo Defourny, 2. Florian Le Joncour, 3. William Klaus, 4. Jonathan Heris, 5. Abner Almeida, 6. Shuto Abe, 7. Theo Gece, 8. Alexis De-Sart, 9. Romildo de Souza, 10. Mickael Biron, 11. Rikelmi Valentim dos Santos

Genk (GEN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Maarten Vandevoordt, 2. Mark McKenzie, 3. Carlos Cuesta, 4. Daniel Munoz, 5. Joris Kayembe, 6. Patrik Hrosovsky, 7. Bryan Heynen, 8. Bilal El Khannouss, 9. Alieu Fadera, 10. Tolu Arokodare, 11. Joseph Paintsil

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have an amazing and talented and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between RWD Molenbeek vs Genk on 30th July 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Edmond Machtens-Stadion. If we talk about the recent match result Genk has had very good form in recent matches and more chances to win the match. As we all know this is a game and the game can be a chance at the match details. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.