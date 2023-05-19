Why Was Haley Pullos Arrested? ‘General Hospital’ Star Arrested for DUI Charges

The breaking news is coming that a well-known personality that Haley Pullos is taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence. As per reports, she was driving the wrong way on a freeway. She was involved in a wrong-way crash. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. Her news is circulating on the internet. As per reports, she was arrested. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. Her fans are shocked after hearing her arrest news. People are very eager to know about her in detail. If you want to know the complete information about this, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, Haley Pullos was arrested. She has been charged with DUI for driving a car in the wrong way. She has been charged with a DUI after she was allegedly involved in a violent wrong way. This incident happened on April 29, 2023, in Pasadena. Police arrest Haley Pullos for driving under the influence on a freeway. She has been injured.

Why Was Haley Pullos Arrested?

As per reports, she is an American actress. Further, she is well-known for her role as Molly Lansing-Davis in the American daytime soap opera General Hospital. She also played Bella's role in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. She is 24 years old. She was born on July 10, 1998. She is from San Jose, California, U.S. She also got many awards for her excellent performance. She received Emmy Award in 2012. Also, she has five brothers and sisters. She has a huge fan following. She was also seen in the pilot episode of Dollhouse.

Further, according to the sources, she allegedly swerved and crashed into a car going in the opposite direction. Further, the other driver got injuries in this incident. On April 29, 2023, two vehicles collided. The driver who got injured in this accident was rushed to the hospital and treatment is ongoing. As per reports, she was colloid with a 27-year-old woman.