Why Was Icy Wyatt Arrested For Battery On Police Officer?

The breaking news is coming about a very famous social media star Wyatt Icy. Wyatt Icy is a very famous Tik Tok star. The information is coming he was arrested. His arresting rumors are spreading on the internet like fire. His arrest news is making a huge controversy. His fans want to know that it is true, he was arrested. He is in jail or not? Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. People have very eager to know about him. His fans want to know about his past controversy. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Why Was Icy Wyatt Arrested?

According to the sources, he was arrested in 2022. He recently shared a video about his past story. He was arrested in 2022 for allegedly assaulting a police officer and another person with a firearm. As per TMZ reports, the 23-year-old was driving erratically Monday night in Sunrise, he stopped his car in the middle of the road. That’s when cops say 2 people in another car asked him to move, which apparently set Wyatt off. He has a huge fan following g on his social media account. He is a social media influencer.

Further, he does not speak anything about his past story because he was arrested. The TikTok creator is known for sharing lip-sync performances, lifestyle content, etc. He has more than 850,000 followers and 28 million likes on his account. He often shares cooking videos, vlogs, and mukbangs on YouTube, where he has amassed over 20,000 subscribers. He was arrested on Monday. Icy Wyatt’s recounting of the night is completely different from what has been reported. He refuted all the police and news reports adamantly, claiming them to be false.

The social media star Icy Wyatt is facing multiple charges. He is in a legal situation. Further, the social media star also said to his fans that the rumors are not true. There will be various news and stories coming out soon about what actually happened on that day with me. The police were in many wrongs. Moreover, my girlfriend is also fine. The Tik Tok caption informed his followers that the two of them would speak on the matter when they were legally allowed to. The video is already one of his most-watched, amassing 894k views in a just few days. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.