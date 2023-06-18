The Kapil Sharma Show 18th June 2023 Episode: Udit Narayan, Sayli Kamble And Rishi Singh

Hello friends, here we are sharing a written update of The Kapil Sharma Show. It is one of the popular stand-up comedy shows. This show also known as a TKSS, is an Indian Hindi-language show. It is one of the best comedy shows and currently, this show has a massive fan following. Comedy show lovers don’t skip any single episode of the show. Now fans have been searching about the show as they will be very curious to know about today’s episode. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

The Kapil Sharma Show Today’s Guest

Sony TV's famous show is back one more with its team to entertain the audience. Kapil Sharma is back with his gang and they always give their best. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for today's episode as they know that it will be super amazing and entertaining. This season is also running well with great TRP on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show 18th June 2023 Episode

All the makers of the show are set to entertain their fans with another episode. As per the report, today you will see special guests on the TKSS stage. Today’s episode starts with the host of the show Kapil Sharma. He welcomes famous and talented Bollywood singers including Udit Narayan, Sayli Kamble, Rishi Singh, Sameer Anjaan, Anand-Milind, Ashish Kulkarni, and Salman Ali. After the warm welcome Kapil asks Udit Narayan why he always wears a suit and did he get them on discounts. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan shyly discloses that he likes nice clothes and thanks God for buying them. After that Kapil Sharma team member Krishna comes on the stage to entertain the audience with his joyful dance performance on the tunes of Disco Dancer. Later, he introduces Rishi Sing as a Harry Potter singer and Ashish Kulkarni as the Hulk of Singers because of their resembling look.