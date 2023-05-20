Why Was Jimmy Kimmel Been Fired From His ABC Show? Check Behind Reason

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Some viewers of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” have begun to speculate that veteran host Jimmy Kimmel may have been let go from the popular ABC program after a recent episode of the show. Kimmel, who has been at the helm of the show since 2003, is known for his sometimes controversial sense of humor. However, does this mean that his style of humor was the reason for his dismissal? This is especially worth considering, as other networks like Fox and CNN have recently ended their partnerships with some prominent anchors like Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon.

Jimmy Kimmel Been Fired

Contrary to what was broadcast, Jimmy Kimmel was not heard on his late-night talk show. A scripted fraud unfolded on the show, causing confusion among viewers, leading to rumors that he played a role in the fraud. Rest assured, Kimmel is still in his position as host of the talk show that is named after him. In a recent episode, Kimmel discussed the unexpected dismissals of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN. During his opening monologue, Kimmel made a humorous remark, saying, “This is like if Ronald McDonald and Burger King got fired on the same day.” However, the monologue was interrupted when Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel’s sidekick, delivered an ABC News Special Report. This scripted bit, along with the interruption, created confusion among some viewers, leading to the false rumor that Kimmel had been fired from his hosting position.

"We have some breaking news," Rodriguez said in the fake report, adding, "After 20 years on the air, ABC TV has decided to part ways with its host, Jimmy Kimmel. This was a mutual decision. To sum up, the recent episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' was actually a scripted comedy bit designed for entertainment purposes. Despite occasional controversies and calls for investigations, Jimmy Kimmel continues to host his late-night show without any changes to his status.