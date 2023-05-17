Why Was Tinsley Mortimer Arrested? Where Is She Now? Charges Explained!

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. Tinsley Mortimer mug shot: The Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested in April 2016, and here are more details about her current lifestyle.

Tinsley Mortimer is a famous American socialite and television star who came to media prominence after appearing on a hit reality TV show titled The Real Housewives of New York City. Apart from this, Mortimer has also acted in High Society. In addition, Mortimer has worked with several brands including Christian Dior’s beauty ambassador. Likewise, Tinsley has appeared in a few magazines, such as Vogue, WWD, and Harper’s Bazaar. In addition, Mortimer appeared in Buy Shoes, Not Dogs, a pro-adoption billboard for PETA in July 2020. It’s been a long time since she disappeared from the media, but the Hulu documentary Queenmaker The Making of an It Girl revisited Tinsley’s youth. So, let’s find out more details.

Why Was Tinsley Mortimer Arrested?

Tinsley Mortimer’s mugshot still remains in people’s eyes, but it was from the past when she was arrested. Tinsley’s mugshot can be found on the internet easily. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot, and it has also been shared by many media outlets. In April 2016, Tinsley was arrested for trespassing on her ex-boyfriend, Alexander Nico Fanjul’s property in Palm Beach, Florida. The Police report claimed that she was found crying and screaming outside the Palm Beach home of Nico’s property. It is said that Nico was in his residence with another woman. Tinsley Mortimer’s mugshot still makes rounds online.

Tinsley claimed at the time that she just wanted to retrieve her purse from inside, but Nico said he did not have it. Furthermore, Tinsley was previously issued a warning on October 2015 for trespassing on his posh El Dorado Lane property. After multiple attempts to calm Mortimer down from screaming, she was arrested for trespass after a warning. Instead of looking like her normal on Saturday, she was photographed glaring in her Police mugshot, her usual makeup smeared, and her glossy blonde hair messy.