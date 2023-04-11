Woman Walking On Narmada River Video Goes Viral on Social Media Full Link!

Recently a video has come on the internet that a elder woman appeared to walk on the waters of the Narmada River. This incident happened in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. Currently, this video is trending on networking sites as this news gaining huge attention from people all over the world. Now many people must be very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we all know that lots of videos come on the internet daily but a few videos go viral and this video is also one of them. When the video came on the internet people could not believe that this video is real because about how someone can walk on water but later they started believing it to be true and within a few minutes it went viral on the networking site. Now people are sharing this video with their friends and family. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very keen to know about the viral video. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Woman Walking On Narmada River

Now there are multiple users who want to know the truth behind this viral video and who is the lady and how it is possible can someone to walk on water. According to the report, this viral video came from Madhya Pradesh, India where an elderly lady is seen walking on the Naradama River. This footage drew large crowds looking for her blessing, prompting the capos to probe the matter. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, the lady is identified as Jyoti Raghuvanshi who rejected the claims of walking on water or being an image of any goddess. She revealed this to the police who investigates the case after the video went viral. She said that she had left her home 10 months back and she was a citizen of Narmadapuram. She also said that she planned to finish the Parikaram which is basically the Hindu ritual of circumambulating a holy place, by walking around the Narmada River. But still is known clear that who posted this video.