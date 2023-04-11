Neighbor Describes Terrifying Moments of Orlando Shooting, Four Dead

Recently the news has come on the internet that four people including a child have been discovered dead and this tragic accident happened on Sunda in Orlando, Florida. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Police said four people were shot and killed in a suspected domestic violence incident in Orlando early Sunday morning at roughly 2:25 am. Police also reached the location in response to a reported domestic violence call and heard shots fired inside the home shortly after they got there. The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers who returned fire, the police department stated. After that, the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that they would lose their lives like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

According to the report, the suspect who is doubted of shooting and killing three individuals- including a child during a domestic violence incident died shortly after in a shooting with police. Lacorvis Tamar Daley, 28 was named by Orlando police as a suspect in the triple homicide that took place at the residence at 614 Grand St. just before 2:30 am. After a shootout with the police, Daley was slain. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by this incident. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Officers found three bodies inside the house of Carole Fumore, 69, Damionna Reed, 13, and Cameron Bouie, 7. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that they would lose their lives like this. The investigation of the traffic incident is ongoing by two law enforcement agencies, the Orlando Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.