25-year-old Man Become Victim of Online Scam and Looses More Than 12 Lacs

A 25-year-old man became the victim of an online scam and loses more than 12 lacs. Good Day Readers. Today a piece of disheartening news has come from Mumbai, Maharashtra. Stating that a man loses his hard-earned money of more than 12 lacs INR on an online platform. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. A 25-year-old individual from Mumbai fell victim to a deceitful online job scam, wherein he was lured into a seemingly promising but fraudulent investment scheme, resulting in a loss of Rs 12 lakh.





In a troubling series of events, a 25-year-old Nagpur resident named Batul Saifuddin Ali has become a victim of an online scam that inflicted a substantial loss of Rs 12 lakh upon him. Local authorities report that an unknown fraudster enticed Ali into the scheme by offering him an enticing part-time online job opportunity.

25-year-old Man Become Victim of Online Scam

According to a report from PTI, the distressing situation commenced when Ali received a phone call from the scammer on August 7. The caller, posing as a prospective employer, presented Ali with an enticing part-time online job offer. Excited about the opportunity, Ali readily agreed. In the beginning, everything seemed above board, as the fraudster assigned Ali various tasks and even promptly paid him the agreed-upon amount. Tragically, the scenario took a sinister twist when the scammer earned Ali’s confidence and convinced him to invest his earnings into what appeared to be a profitable venture. Assured of substantial returns on his investment, the fraudster persuaded Ali to part with a substantial sum of Rs 11.96 lakh.



Regrettably, Ali’s trust proved to be misplaced, as he neither received the pledged profits nor could he recover his invested funds. Recognizing that he had been ensnared by a crafty scam, Ali decided to take matters into his own hands and approached local authorities to file a formal complaint. Upon receiving Ali’s complaint, the Nagpur police promptly initiated a case of cheating. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils posed by online fraudsters and underscores the importance of validating the authenticity of online prospects. It also underscores the pressing need for heightened awareness about online scams and the necessity of exercising prudence when engaging with unfamiliar individuals or online investment schemes.



As Ali embarks on the journey to seek justice and recover his hard-earned money, this incident serves as a cautionary tale for others, urging them to maintain vigilance and skepticism regarding alluring online offers that appear too good to be true. So, how can one safeguard themselves from such scams? – Always conduct thorough research and confirm the legitimacy of any online job offers, investment opportunities, or deals that appear exceptionally lucrative. Seek out reviews, ratings, and feedback from individuals who have experience with the same opportunity or company.



– Verify the credentials of the individual or organization presenting the opportunity. Look for contact details, official websites, and physical addresses. Exercise caution if the information is scarce or raises suspicions.