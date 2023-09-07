Accused of a gang rape incident of a Teen 15-year-old girl has hanged himself. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic news has come from Agra. Stating that a accused of a gang rape incident of a Teen 15-year-old girl has hanged himself. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. A girl was reportedly abducted by three men in Agra. Subsequently, one of the accused, upon discovering that he had been implicated in the incident, purportedly took his own life by hanging. In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, a 15-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by three men, as per the police’s statement on Wednesday.





One of the accused allegedly died by, fearing arrest, they added. The police recount that the girl was purportedly abducted on Monday while she was returning from her father’s shop. She was approached by a man on a motorcycle and subsequently forcibly taken into an autorickshaw. She was discovered lying by the roadside on Tuesday by a brick kiln caretaker.

Accused of a Gang Rape Incident

Upon receiving a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police initiated an investigation. Upon discovering that he had been charged in the case, one of the accused allegedly took his own life by hanging. Another accused has been apprehended, while the third is currently evading the authorities, as stated by the police.



An FIR has been lodged against Roopesh, Karua, and Jagdish, all aged between 18 and 20, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Offences (POCSO) Act. These individuals hailed from a village located in the Shamshabad area.



The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is a legal framework in India aimed at safeguarding children from sexual abuse and exploitation. It defines various sexual offenses against children and prescribes stringent penalties for those found guilty of such crimes. The primary objective of the POCSO Act is to provide a protective legal framework for children, ensuring their safety and well-being in the face of sexual offenses.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Pandey explained, “The minor girl was abducted in an autorickshaw and found on the outskirts of the village.” He went on to say, “The investigation led us to the accused’s village. Fearing arrest, Jagdish hanged himself from a tree near his home.” Deputy Commissioner of Police Somendra Meena added, “The accused autorickshaw driver, Roopesh, has been arrested and is currently under interrogation. Six teams have been deployed to apprehend Karuna.” The girl is undergoing a medical examination, and Jagdish’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.