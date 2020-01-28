8 lakh married Indians Looking for extramarital Flings, Shows Dating App :- A report on Monday revealed that eight lakh married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the tech hub of Bengaluru, have registered on Gleeden, an extra-marital dating app.

Gleeden believed to be a French online dating community and social networking service primarily marketed to women, specifically those already in a relationship, had reported a spike in traffic after New Year.

It was noticed that in the first week of January, when couples have resumed their work and children’s winter vacations ended, traffic on the app exploded.

As of November 2019, Indian men who had registered on the app included those from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kochi, Noida, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, and Bhubaneswar.

The women who registered in Gleeden belonged to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Bhopal.

According to Dr. Sunil Gupta, MD, psychiatry, a city-based private practitioner, the extramarital affairs are not as common as one might think. He said, “From my point of view, there are multiple factors behind infidelity in marriage, such as faulty physical relationships, or for emotional or sexual reasons. This pushes people to seek solace elsewhere.”

The French online dating community platform said, “A growth rate of over 567 percent showed the rising popularity of the extramarital dating app among individuals looking for meaningful encounters outside their wedlock.”

The January spike saw Gleeden’s daily subscriptions going up by over 300%, indicating perhaps that people’s New Year resolutions could have included looking out for excitement outside marriage.

A similar trend was observed in the previous year too, when the first week of January 2019 saw Gleeden subscriptions shooting by 295 percent as against the previous two weeks.