Google Pay: Latest feature adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users :- FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India which is now mandatory for vehicle owners in India to enable automatic toll collection at the toll plaza. It employs Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

Google Pay now supports FASTag feature

Users can recharge their FASTag account using a number of payment options and adding to the user’s convenience Google Pay has come out with as the new payment method. Google Pay on Monday announced that it has added a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature that will let them link FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app and recharge and track their payments.

To recharge their FASTag accounts, users need to open their Google Pay app, look for the FASTag category under the “Bill Payments” section and select the bank that has issued their FASTag.

On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account linked to the Google Pay app via UPI. Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button.

The FASTag is an RFID-enabled sticker that needs to be pasted on the windshield of the vehicles when crossing an electronic toll collection gate for automated deduction of toll fee when the car passes through the toll plaza. Users can buy FASTag online from channels like Paytm, Amazon and more as well as get them from select bank branches and point of sale (POS) set up by banks and NHAI. The tag can be activated using the MyFastag app by entering vehicle details and setting up a payment method.