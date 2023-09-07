Horrific Road Accident in Assam: Nine Dead, 11 Injured CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a piece of shocking news has come on the internet in which it has been learned that 12 people got injured and 7 people died in a terrible road accident. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People have started asking various questions related to this accident like when did this accident happen. Where did this incident happen? People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

According to the information, the terrible accident of road accident took place on Tuesday, 6th September 2023 at Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district of Assam. It is being told that there was a head-on collision between a truck and a Tata Ace pickup vehicle on Tuesday night. This accident was so bad that 7 people got injured and the remaining 12 people were seriously injured. You can guess from this how fast the collision must have been.

Horrific Road Accident in Assam

After hearing about this tragic accident, people got goosebumps. As soon as this incident took place in Bor-Dirak of Kakopathar, the police reached the spot and started looking for a case. The accident area has also been sealed by the police. The police have admitted the injured people to Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh for better treatment, but four of the injured are still in the intensive care unit. As we told you in the above paragraph the police have started investigating this case. The police said in their statement that the accident was caused by the driver of the truck as he was in an inebriated condition, due to which the Kakopathar police have arrested him and now the police will start further legal proceedings against the truck driver.

7 people have lost their lives due to this terrible accident, and the police have spread this news to their families. This painful accident that happened in Kakopathar, Assam was a lesson for all of us which advises us to drive safely to stay safe. Due to a track driver, 7 innocent people have lost their lives.