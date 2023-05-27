Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar Involved in Accident: 2 Daughter’s Died Tragically Footage

Recently the news has come on the internet that Crossroads Cowboy church pastor Chad Fryar was met in a vehicle train accident alongside his family. This accident took place in Bismark leading to the killing of his two daughters while he and his son remain in a critical situation. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the Arkansas State Police have been looking into a train accident that asserts the lives of two young ladies and wounded two others. In Arkadelphia’s Clark County, Pastor Chad Fryar and his family were engaged in an accident close to Gum Springs. The two daughters of the pastor have been allegedly pronounced dead at the location of the incident. Since the news has come on the internet many people are saddened and shocked by this news as no one thought that it would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar Involved in Accident

Union Pacific staff, no wounders were sustained by the train crew as a result of the incident, which has been still being inquired. The event did not involve Rachel Fryar, the pastor’s wife. Bo Henry and Chad have been injured seriously and sent to a different hospital. Sadly, Marley Jo and Dana Kata lost their lives due to their injuries since they were just too severe. Even though Chad and Bo Henry are two of the strong Cowboys. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Chad is in stable condition in the ICU, as per the hour-ago report from the South Arkansas District Church of the Nazarene. Bo Henry underwent surgery on his arm Wednesday night. This tragic accident allegedly happened at the Union Pacific Railroad. As per the officers, a train and pickup vehicle hit Gum Springs on Thursday afternoon, dead two individuals and injuring two individuals and it happened at 1:45 p.m. near the Richwoods Road crossing in the Gum Springs neighborhood.