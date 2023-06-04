One Piece Episode 1065 Release Date: What time is One Piece 1065?

The good news is coming for the anime lover One Piece episode 1065 is going release. This is very interesting news for anime lovers. Now, these anime fans are very excited to know the release date and time information. The release news of One Piece is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. One Piece is a very popular Japanese anime television series. The fans of this anime are very curious to watch the new episode of One Piece. One Piece Chapter 1065 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited chapters of the manga so far. If you want to know complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

One Piece Episode 1065 Release Date

According to the sources, One Piece episode 1065 is going release. Fans thought that they had left behind most of the action in the past. But it turns out that nothing is the same. Dr. Vegapunk came out to have his own set of problems. And Luffy and his team have been dragged into solving those problems for him. The break time has come to an end and fans are now eyeing the raw scans. Here is all you need to know about the chapter.

If you are searching for the One Piece release date and time so let us tell you that One Piece episode 1065 is going to release on June 4. This anime is broadcasting around 9:30 am JST. This anime broadcast only every Sunday. This is Japan’s timeline zone. This anime series is broadcasting several timezone in other countries. From the spoilers, Charlotte will not make an appearance in the new one. The new chapter will show how Franky coming to help out Sanji. And the one taking the most amount of stress is Vegapunk. The chapter will come to an end with the revelation that there was a kingdom laying beneath the surface of Egghead. So, keep reading further to know what comes next!

In this new episode, you will see how Eustass Kid and Trafalgar go against Big Mom. Further, the audience also wondered where they could see this anime, it will be available for fans to read in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, as well as Viz Media’s Manga Plus website. In the last chapter, the battle between the Heart and Blackbeard Pirates began, with both sides demonstrating their might. The Straw Hat crew and Bonney continued traveling around Egghead Island, looking for Vegapunk.