Amazon Fire Max 11 Launched With 11-Inch Display, Up to 4GB RAM, Price, Specifications

Amazon Fire Max 11 is currently gathering a lot of attention on internet sites. It is a tablet and it is said that this tablet is the most powerful ever. This tablet has been launched in the US and will be also launched in the Indian market. Yes, you heard right this device has been launched in the United States and will be available in India. After coming out of the device’s launching news, many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this table. In this article, we shared the complete details about this tablet such as price, features, ket specialization, launching date, and more.

According to the reports, this device was launched in the United States on Tuesday 23 May 2023. It is also shared that this device will be launched in the world including India. An octa-core MediaTek processor powered this tablet. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and attracting the interest of many people who are now curious to know more about the features of this device, so scroll down and continue reading this article to know more about the features of this device.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Launched

This device contains various features that will win the heart of the user and customer. It is paired with a 4G RAM storage variant and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also shared that the company claims that this tablet has a battery of up to 14 hours and charging support of 15W. It will run on Android 11-based Fire OS 9 out-of-the-box and has front and rear cameras of 8-megapixel. This device will be available in two different storage variants including the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration of $229 (roughly Rs. 19,049) and the 4GB+ 128GB variant costs $279 (roughly Rs 34,045). It offers a single Gray color option which is so gorgeous in looking.

As per the sources, it has an 11-inch display (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) and it supports 1080p video recording. The storage of this device can be expanded up to 1TB through a MicroSD card slot. The launching news of this device is currently gathering so much attention on the internet and many social media users are expressing their reactions towards the release of this tablet. We shared all the available information about this device above in this article. There is not much information is coming out related to this device and we will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.