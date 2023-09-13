Apple iPhone 15 With New Camera Launched In India Check Full Price, Specs and More

Apple company always keeps introducing its users to its new devices. But do you know that now Apple has launched a new model of its phone i.e. Apple iPhone 15 in the market. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as the Apple iPhone 15 was launched in the market, users also became very curious to know the new features of the phone. Now users have started asking many questions about Apple iPhone 15, like what is the camera quality of Apple iPhone 15? Like every time, can new features be seen in the Apple iPhone 15 this time too? What will be the market price of Apple iPhone 15 and many more questions. But we have collected all the information related to the Apple iPhone 15 and brought it to you. If you also want to know some unique things about Apple iPhone 15, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As you all know users were eagerly waiting for the Apple iPhone 15, so due to this, we tell you about the quality of the Apple iPhone 15. The first thing you get to see in Apple iPhone 15 is its design which is designed with a very new look and users are also going to like it because this phone is different from other iPhones. The company has launched four models of Apple iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Plus. Every iPhone 15 is going to have its own quality. Talking about the color options of Apple iPhone 15, in this new launch you get 5 color options pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Apple iPhone 15 With New Camera

You can choose the color of your iPhone according to your choice If you look more at the design and display of the Apple iPhone 15, you get a display screen of 6.1 inches in which you can comfortably enjoy things like movies and gaming. Now coming to the camera quality, most people like to use Apple phones because they like the camera quality of Apple. This time you get a 48-megapixel primary camera in iPhone 15. Along with this, you will also get options like light photography and portrait shots.

This time iPhone 15 has come with all-day battery life. Apple’s A16 bionic processor is fitted into this phone. The price of this phone depends on the GB of the phone. If you buy a 128GB phone then its price is Rs 79,900, for 256GB the price will be Rs 89,900 and for the last 512GB, you get Rs 1,09,900. Don’t miss this offer because iPhone 15 is going to go on sale in India and that too on 22nd September 2023.