Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Three Injured in Blast at Illegal Firecracker Factory

According to the current reports, as we told you in the above paragraph a blast took place in an illegal firecracker factory in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. But due to this accident, one person has lost his life and three women have been seriously injured. From this, you can guess how serious this accident will be. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention.

Three Injured in Blast at Illegal Firecracker Factory

As soon as this incident happened, the police reached the spot. Giving a statement of this incident, the police said that there was a massive blast in the factory of Anjaneya firecracker factory, which is owned by Mani. They also said that his people were making bomb-making chemicals for Diwali, due to which the blast happened and people were killed in it. One man lost his life and three people were seriously injured, including two women. The police have revealed the identities of some of the injured people, which revealed that Mary Chitra, Kala, and Kannan have been badly burnt in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The police have sealed the entire firecracker factory and started their investigation into this case. Police have given one more statement in which it has been told that the owner of the factory, whose name is Mani, has started the firecracker factory without any permission, which is completely illegal. After this incident, police took Mani into custody and also started further inquiries from Mani.