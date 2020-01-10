Apps that You should Have in your Smartphone :- Today, we are going to talk about some of the most amazing and trending apps that you must have in your smartphone. So, without any further delay, let’s get started….

Swiggy

Talking about online food delivery and not mentioning Swiggy, is impossible. Nowadays, online food delivery in India has picked a tremendous growth and now almost everyone in the country is using such apps where they can get amazing food at their home with many great discounts as well.

Swiggy is one of the largest and most popular online food ordering and delivery platform in India. This app was founded in the year 2014 and is based out of Bangalore, India.

As of March 2019, this app was operating out of 100 cities in India. It has its own team of delivery professionals who pickup orders from restaurants and deliver it at the doorstep of the customer who have ordered the food online. This has made the task of ordering food a lot more easier for the customers than even before.

Uber

Uber is an American multinational ride-hailing company that offers its services in more than 700 cities and over 600 airports. The company offers many services that consist of peer-to-peer ridesharing, ride service hailing, food delivery, as well as a micromobility system with electric bikes and scooters.

As of 2019, Uber is projected to have 110 million users all around the world. In the present date, Uber has been giving their driver as well as the passenger overall user experience and personal security procedures a thorough refurbishment as the safety of the user has always been important at Uber.

Colive

Colive is a technology that assisted network of fully- managed rental homes. The app is mainly targeted for young audience and enables millennials for finding affordable as well as fully-furnished accommodation near their workplaces.

All homes are fully serviced as well as professionally managed while that offers flexible & affordable options that are suitable for urban living. Colive properties come equipped with latest facilities like Wi-Fi, professional housekeeping service, on-demand maintenance support, fitness and games room, as well as robust security system including 24×7 CCVT surveillance, facial recognition-based key management, along with an emergency response team.

UrbanClap

UrbanClap is the fastest growing start-up in India where it helps the customers to hire trusted professionals for all their service needs. UrbanClap is considered to be the one-stop-shop for all your household needs.

Right now, the app is available in eight cities that include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, and soon it is going to become every working professional’s saviour.