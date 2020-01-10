Top Best Smart Indian Start-Ups Helped Millennials in 2020 :- Millennials are known for living life in the smart way and therefore they always prefer technology platforms over traditional channels to go by their day to day tasks. Here, with the help of this article we are goping to share top best Indian start-ups that helped millennials to go smarter in the year 2020.

Colive

Colive is a technology that assisted the network of fully- managed rental homes. These ready-to-move in homes are suitably situated in close proximity to IT parks and business hubs.

The app is mainly targeted for young audience and enables millennials for finding affordable as well as fully-furnished accommodation near their workplaces.

All homes are fully serviced as well as professionally managed while that offers flexible & affordable options that are suitable for urban living. Colive properties come equipped with latest facilities like Wi-Fi, professional housekeeping service, on-demand maintenance support, fitness and games room, as well as robust security system including 24×7 CCVT surveillance, facial recognition-based key management, along with an emergency response team.

The app has provided home to 20,000+ single professionals as well as young couples. The Colive Community includes members with diverse backgrounds, experiences with mutual interests.

Confirmtkt

Confirmtkt is an online train ticket discovery as well as booking engine carrying a seamless search along with booking experience to travellers. The platform on the other hand has a one-of-its-kind feature of forecasting the status on waitlisted tickets as well as advising alternative travel choices to them in case of inaccessibility of direct linking trains.

In the meantime, Confirmtkt provides to budget travellers with a smartphone, it is considered to be one of the perfect choice for many millennials who are living paycheck to paycheck. This amazing online platform also eases real-time train tracking, even it is in the offline mode.

NoBroker.com

Looking for brokerage-free property platform? Then NoBroker.com is the best for you as it is the India’s leading brokerage-free property platform that leverages advanced technologies like AI, ML and data analytics ion order to facilitate hassle-free house hunting. It is basically a Bangalore-based startup that helps millennials for finding their perfect choice of accommodation as requirements.

NoBroker.com comprises of many tech-based features such as Life Score, Rent-O-Meter, and Transit & Liveability Score, which offer an overview of any particular property.

Zoomcar

Zoomcar let its users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month. At the present date across 45 cities in India, the app has appeared as the fastest-growing car rental as well as fleet service provider.

The platform has more than 9,000 live millennial subscribers which account for 70 per cent of their present vehicle subscribers.

What makes it most favourite among millennials is the fact that the users can rent a car anytime from anywhere.