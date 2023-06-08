Auto Driver Held For $exually Assaulting Drunk Man After Argument Over Fare in Mumbai

The breaking news is coming from Mumbai that an auto driver was arrested after a huge argument with a passenger. As per reports, the passenger was in a drunk state. The passenger was in a drunk state therefore he was unable to give the correct designation information. Currently, the Mumbai driver was arrested by the Mumbai Police. This news is going viral on the internet and grabbing a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to get complete information about both people. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a Mumbi auto-driver was arrested. Auto-driver held for unnatural s*x with a drunk man in Mumbai after tiffing over the fare. A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly performing unnatural s*x with a drunk male passenger in suburban Ghatkopar after an argument over the payment of fare, an official said on Wednesday. Recently, this news circulating over the internet. On only this, the auto-driver also took away his important things like his phone and ATM card.

Auto Driver Held For $exually Assaulting Drunk Man

As per the report, this happened on Saturday night. The passenger was 31 years old. The 31-year-old man was in a drunk state. He was heavily drunk and boarded an autorickshaw in Ghatkopar. He made the autorickshaw driver go from one place to another as he was barely in his senses and unable to give the correct location of his designation. Further, after a few hours, the 31-year-old man got out of the rickshaw. Then, the auto-driver asked him to pay over Rs 250 in fare, the 31-year-old drunk man handed him only 100 rupees.

Further, after all of this, the auto-driver was very angry because the 31-year-old drunk man had given him less money. The argument started between both the man. In a fit of rage, the auto driver forcefully took the man with him to a dark place in a garden and forcefully performed unnatural s*x with him. Later, the auto driver took away the victim’s phone and ATM car before allowing him to go. On Tuesday, the victim filed the case, he only wanted his mobile phone back as he felt embarrassed over the incident. Still, the investigation is ongoing. However, police registered an FIR under IPC including 377, 394 hurt and arrested the auto driver. Currently, the auto driver has to be taken into custody. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.