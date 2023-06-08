Who is Amari Ty-John Pollard? Suspect Shot & Killed Son and Father, Richmond Graduation Shooting

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you that a father and son have been shot and killed many others were hurt in a mass shooting and this tragic accident happened after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as many people are very shocked. Now this news became a top topic on the internet and people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

According to the report, a father and son have been identified as a 36 years old Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson, 18. Reportedly, a shooter opened fire after a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, killing an 18 years student who had just got his high school diploma and his father. After the school ceremony, a shooting outside the city-owned Altria Theatre in the state capital left five other people wounded and more than hundreds of people running away in fear. This incident left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Four of the individuals, aged between 14 to 58 suffered noncritical injured, while one shooting victim aged 31 has been taken to the hospital on Tuesday for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 9-year-old girl was hit by a car while trying to escape the mass shooting and many other people suffered injuries. She is anticipated to live. Disturbing video footage from the incident outside the Altria Theatre on campus depicts Huguenot High School students clapping and smiling just before a hail of gunshots. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, this horrible incident happened on 6 June 2023, Tuesday. Reportedly, Tameeka Jackson-Smith, the graduate's mother, 18 years old Shawn Jackson, and his stepfather Renzo Smith passed away in the shooting at Monroe Park on Tuesday afternoon at 5 o'clock. According to the report, 19 years old boy Ameri Ty-John Pollard is in custody in connection with the shooting. Since the news has come on the internet it is making headlines on the internet. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing